Pinnacle Competes at Milford

Pinnacle track and field headed to the Milford Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers were one of 17 other schools and had a good time competing.

Landen Hardy and Christian Winder had the best finishes for the Panthers, taking third in the 400 meter and shot put, respectively.

Stetson Motte later took fourth in the javelin, followed by Winder in fifth. Michael Schmitz scored points as well when he tied for seventh in the high jump.

The Panthers ended in ninth place with 22.5 points while Kanab took first with 135 points. The Lady Panthers fought hard but were unable to record any points.

Madison Sasser had the top finish for the girls, taking 12th in the 800 meter. This coming weekend, Pinnacle will continue its season when the team travels to Uintah.