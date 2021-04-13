Emery High Awards Annual Football Recognitions

By Julie Johansen

Each coach took a chance to recognize the outstanding athletes who worked under them this past year in Emery High football during an awards ceremony on Monday evening

JV coach Dave Justice recognized outstanding sophomores Kelby Jones, Colton Jeffs, Trace Justesen and Easton Nielson. The outstanding player of the year for Coach Dave was Tyler Stilson, while the offensive MVP was Wade Stilson and the defensive MVP was Maddex Christman.

Specialty team coach Gary Arrington awarded the game ball to Rylan Christensen. His Golden T award was presented to Colton Curtis and the special team player of the year was Braden Howard.

Offensive line coach Mortensen gave three special awards, including most improved, Derrick Canterbery; best attitude, Cannon Sharp; and team player, Luke Stilson. His game ball award was presented to four seniors, including Stockton Jensen, Adian Mortensen, Kove Johansen and Braden Howard. He asked these four boys to come to his classroom and sign the ball as he wanted to keep it. Coach Mortensen then announced that after 24 years, he was stepping away from coaching for family and health reasons.

Chris Justice, defensive coach, then gave the break out award to Josh Olsen and the game ball to Adian Mortensen. Two player of year awards went to Jace Mangum and Jeremy Brennan. The defensive lineman of year award was given to Kove Johansen.

Head coach Jon Faimalo began his awards by paying tribute and thanking Coach Mortensen for his service on the team. He then invited all the seniors to stand, stating that these boys have set the stage for the years to follow. His player of the year award went to both Triston LeRoy and Jax Madsen. Hays Dalton and Jace Curtis were given MVP awards, while Ryker Jensen received Coach Faimalo’s game ball.

Coach Howard was unable to attend, so Coach Faimalo presented his game ball to defensive lineman Parker Abegglen. To conclude, Coach Faimalo announced that football would begin again in June with athletes attending camps and practicing.