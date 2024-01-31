Pinnacle Nabs Needed Region Win Against Whitehorse

The Pinnacle Panthers (8-8) traveled to Montezuma Creek on Tuesday to face the Whitehorse Raiders (8-9) in a region matchup.

Pinnacle played well in the first half, gaining a slight lead, 27-21. Whitehorse came out in the third quarter with a spurt of energy, looking to take the lead, but would settle for the tie. The score was 41-41 going into the fourth, and the game would go down to the wire, but the resilient Pinnacle team would close out the game with a win, 51-47.

Cole Barton led the Panthers with 15 points from the field. He would also add six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Riley Davis had a nice night as well, scoring 12 for Pinnacle, along with a couple assists and a steal.

Dominick Vigil was impressive, scoring 10 points for his team. Vigil would also take down four rebounds and snag two steals. Joey Howell ended the night with eight points, three assists and a steal, while Brody Howell had a nice night in the paint, getting eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

The young Pinnacle team has three region games left, starting with a game against Monument Valley (5-13) on Friday on their home turf. With a win over the Cougars, the Panthers could move into the fourth spot in the region standings.