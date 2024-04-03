Pinnacle Panthers Contribute to the Carbon County Animal Shelter

Last week, the Carbon County Animal Shelter highlighted students from Pinnacle Canyon Academy for helping them out in more ways than one.

First, the first graders visited the shelter to read to the animals, equipped with food to donate. Another group of Pinnacle Panthers donated more food, toys and other items for the animals while taking the time to learn how to clean the kennels or play with the dogs.

“Thank you so much, kids, you don’t know how much it means to the animals,” the shelter shared.