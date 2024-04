Katherine D. DeBry married A. Eric Slater on June 29, 2023, at a small ceremony at This is the Place, Heritage Park, Salt Lake City, Utah. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Provo City Center temple on February 17, 2024.

Eric and Katherine have made their home in Ferron, Utah. The parents of the bride are Mark and Darline DeBry, of Ferron, Utah. The parents of the groom are Bruce and Kathy Slater, currently living in Bountiful, Utah.