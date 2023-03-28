Pinnacle Panthers Dazzle at Club 23

To commemorate the approaching end of the 2022-23 school year, the Pinnacle Canyon Academy Panthers donned their best and danced the night away at the 2023 Prom.

This year, the prom was hosted at the SureStay Plus Hotel, formerly known as the Ramada, in Price on Friday evening. The theme of the dance was Club 23 and the evening opened with a presentation of the students in attendance.

The dance took place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. that evening, giving the Panthers plenty of time to make even more memories before the end of the year. The Pinnacle 2023 Prom Queen was named as Persephone Jones, while her Prom King was Cole Barton.