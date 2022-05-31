Pinnacle Seniors Sent Into the World in Style *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers graduating class of 2022 began their adventures on Thursday evening as their commencement ceremony urged them into adulthood.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Roberta Hardy before Ray Jones took to the stage to give a motivational speech. Michael Schmitz, the 2022 Salutatorian, then gave an address before a video depicting childhood memories for each graduate was presented.

Following this, the Panthers’ 2022 Valedictorian, Gabriel Bloomer, spoke to fellow graduates before a video of school memories was played. Heidi Kay and Melissa Jeppson were then given the opportunity to present this year’s graduates before the tassels were turned.

Appreciation was extended to both Pinnacle High School parents and the Gear Up program for this year’s accomplishments.

“Don’t let anything stop you. There will be times when you’ll be disappointed, but you can’t stop,” read this year’s program. “Make yourself the best that you can make out of what you are. The very best.”