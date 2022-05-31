Dino Class of 2022 is Looking ‘Up’ *Photo Gallery*

The end of the school year marks another class from Carbon High that is moving on to bigger and better things. But before the graduates take that next step, they gathered one final time as a class to celebrate their accomplishments.

Mikell Furner, Senior Class President, was the first speaker of the evening and she guided the audience on a trip down memory lane of their last four years together. Salutatorian Karson Root then spoke on behalf of the class to thank the teachers for the impact they have made on the graduates’ lives.

Corinne Hanson, Salutatorian, next turned the class to their wonderful parents that have supported them throughout the years. “Parent are like worms. They shrivel up in the sun and give their lives for their kids,” remarked Hanson.

The last two speakers were Valedictorian Jessica Haycock and the Keynote Speaker, Cami Carlson. Haycock spoke on the importance of making every day and moment count. Carlson then preformed a special-made slam poem for the Class of 2022 entitled, ‘Up.’ She talked about how the class rose up in the face of adversity and that now it is time to step up for the next chapter in life.

The graduates were then presented their diplomas and Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood gave the closing remarks. Principal Jarad Hardy lastly presented the class to the school district and the ceremony concluded.