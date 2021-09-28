Pinnacle Stumbles Against Cougars

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Monument Valley came to Price to take on Pinnacle. The Cougars took care of business 25-17 in the first set.

Tied at 24 in the second set, both teams were searching for the needed distance. Monument Valley came out on top 27-25 to go up 2-0. The loss was a blow to the Panthers as the wind was taken out of their sails. Monument Valley took advantage with a 25-11 win for the sweep.

Heather Kerr led the Panthers with four kills and three blocks while Steph Kessler recorded a team-high of seven digs.

The Panthers (3-12, 0-4) only have one match this week. It will take place in Monticello (6-10, 3-0) on Thursday.