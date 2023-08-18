Pinnacle Undefeated in Early Season *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers added their second win in as many games after a victory over Merit Prep on Thursday. The non-conference win puts Pinnacle at 2-0 to start the season.

The Panthers put on a show for fans on Thursday as they opened the game with a dominate 25-18 victory in the opening set. Pinnacle followed it up with another win in the second set, 25-20, to take the 2-0 lead.

The visiting Lady Knights were fighting to stay alive in the third set and powered through for a 25-22 set win. That was all the wiggle room Pinnacle would allow, however, as the team shut the door with a 25-23 win in the fourth to take the game 3-1.

Junior Heather Kerr led the Lady Panthers in kills with five to go alone with two aces and a dig. Madison Sasser, who is in her senior campaign, had five aces as well as a dig in the matchup.

Pinnacle (2-0) will host yet again on Aug. 22. The non-region game will be against American Prep (0-1) at 6:15 p.m.