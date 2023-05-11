Pirates and Panthers Compete at Region Track

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 23 track and field teams met in Monticello on Wednesday for the region competition. Green River and Pinnacle traveled to the meet and performed well.

In the girls’ competition, the Lady Panthers were diverse and added points throughout a variety of events. Darolani Motte took first in the 100 meter, second in long jump, fourth in the 400 meter and fourth in javelin. Fellow Panther Sabre Craig took fifth in both the 100 meter and 200 meter races.

Pinnacle’s Madison Sasser had herself a day, earning first in the 100 meter hurdles, third in the 800 meter, fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and sixth in javelin. Teammate Heather Kerr was also busy as she took second in discus, second in javelin, fourth in shot put and third in the 100 meter.

Continuing for the Lady Panthers, Keira Davis did well in the distance races as she took third in the 3200 meter, fourth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800 meter. Carolina Vasquez took sixth in the 400 meter and eighth in the 200 meter while Pinnacle’s 4×100 team took second.

For the Lady Pirates, Jenilee Keener led the team with first-place finishes in discus and javelin. She continued her success on the field as she took second in shot put and third in long jump. Teammate Emily Roundy went the distance as she took fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 800.

At the end of the day, Monticello took the girls’ competition with 179 points. Pinnacle earned second with 77 points while Green River took third with 31 points.

In the boys’ competition, Pinnacle once again had a good showing. The medley, 4×100 and 4×400 teams all took second on the day to earn points for Pinnacle. Jonathan Kessler then topped the podium for the Panthers with his first-place finish in the 200 meter. He also took second in the 100 meter.

Panther Owen Nehl earned third in the 300 meter and fifth in the 200 meter while Cole Barton finished fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 100 meter. Gaveone Larsen took sixth for the Panthers in the high jump and finished eighth in the 200 meter. Joey Howell took sixth in the 400 meter.

Continuing, Brody Howell earned third in the high jump while Riley Davis took fourth. Ryker Howell finished second in discus and fifth in long jump. Finally, Jayson Miller earned fourth in discus and sixth in javelin.

For Green River, Bridjer Meadows had an outstanding day. He took first in both the high jump and shot put while earning second in long jump. He also earned points in javelin as he finished seventh. Teammate Jarrett Guerrera also placed in javelin as he took fifth.

Monticello once again took first in the boys’ competition with 211.5 points. Pinnacle finished second in the region with 69.5 points while Green River tied with Whitehorse for third with 25 points.

Up next for Region 23 teams is the state competition on May 19 and 20.