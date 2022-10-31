Pirates Battle Hard in Tourney

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

The #13 Pirates had a tough match-up with #4 Tabiona on Friday. Green River played the Tigers tough but fell in the first set 25-16.

The Pirates played with more ferocity in the second set, but still came up short 25-22. At last in the third, Green River came through with a 25-17 victory to stay alive.

The fourth set was extremely close as both teams put forth their best effort. Green River battled hard but ran out of time as Tabiona took it 25-21 to seal the 3-1 victory.

In the consolation bracket, Green River was pitted against #12 Monument Valley. The Pirates took the opener in thrilling fashion, 28-26. Monument Valley then edged out Green River 25-23 in the second.

The Pirates, however, answered back with a 25-23 win of their own to lead it 2-1. In the fourth, the Cougars pulled through with at 25-21 win to even the score at two apiece. It all came down to the fifth, where once more Green River came up just short, 15-10, to fall 3-2.

Green River put up a good fight, but fell out of the tournament after two games. It marked the end of the Pirates’ season with a record of 7-12 (5-3 in region).