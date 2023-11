ETV Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Pirates had their first game of the season at home on Thursday against non-conference opponent Wayne.

Green River kept it close in the first half, trailing 27-12. However, the second half brought a fired up, relentless Badger team with some tough defense. Wayne overpowered the Pirates, taking the game 62-38.

Green River’s (0-1) next game will be on the road against the Altamont Longhorns on Dec. 5.