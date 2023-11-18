Secret Samaritan Continues to Bless Community

Though the Secret Samaritan Program in Price took a brief break, it is back and blessing community members once more. Miranda Simmons, who is the organization’s most recent recipient, has worked for the Carbon County at the Children’s Justice Center for seven years and also employed at Little Learners.

Simmons was diagnosed with aggressive uterine cancer in September and has had to undergo several surgeries, including a full hysterectomy. Simmons is 38-years-old and, per her nominee, she is an amazing community member that does so much to help out with fundraisers and other community events.

On Thursday, Simmons met with those from Secret Samaritan and was gifted $1,000 in gas cards and $1,000 in Walmart cards to assist with any needed purchases.

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501