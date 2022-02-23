Pirates Flounder in Season Finale

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Friday marked the final game of the regular season for Green River when it hosted Monticello. Although the Pirates kept it close in the first half, they trailed 26-20 at the break.

However, the final two periods were a different story. The wheels seemingly fell off in the second half as Green River only scored 14 points. The Buckaroos went on to take it 51-34.

Also on the night, senior Jordan Anderson was honored during his final home game playing for the Pirates.