Spotlight Shines on Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce featured Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as one of its business spotlights for February. Members of the Pinnacle staff were in attendance at the chamber luncheon last week to accept the recognition.

Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Seth Anderson took time to speak on the business, highlighting its services and efforts within the community. The center offers short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term care at its facility in Price.

“We are grateful to be here in Carbon County,” Anderson said.

Anderson then spoke on the Pinnacle staff, stating that the center’s strong team creates a safe, fun and positive environment for patients and residents. While many staying at the center would prefer to be at home, Anderson said the staff does everything in its power to create an enjoyable atmosphere.

In fact, a recent study of Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation showed a short-stay satisfaction rate of 88.7% in 2021. For long term stays, the satisfaction rate was 100%. Anderson explained that this is about 20% higher than the national average in both categories.

Those interested in learning more about the center are encouraged to call (435) 637-9213 to schedule a personalized tour. Anderson also shared that the Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Facebook page highlights many of the facility’s activities and residents.