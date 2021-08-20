Pirates Looking to Right the Ship

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River returns to the ballpark with minimal varsity experience. “We’ve got a young team again,” said head coach Devan Meadows. “They are mostly sophomores and freshman.”

While underclassmen fill the Pirates’ ranks, they are trying to quickly get their sea legs under them. Defensively, there have been games where they look good, but they have also kicked the ball around at times. The offensive side of the ball has been another story. “We’re struggling hitting right now,” said Meadows. “It’s been a tough one.”

Moving forward, the Pirates are hoping to put it all together. “Our goal is to play a complete game. We want to hit better and play good D,” Meadows remarked. “That’s what we’re striving for right now.”

He concluded, “They’re young, they’re learning. The ones that have shown up are trying hard and doing pretty good. You’ve got to credit them.”