Pirates on Top in Region 19

The Green River Pirates (11-5) are the number one team in Region 19 as they beat the Whitehorse Raiders (7-8) on Tuesday night. The Pirates sailed to a 78-58 win with a dominating 32-point quarter in the fourth.

Raul Mendoza was the scoring leader for the night with 22 points. The senior has been a big part of the Pirates’ success this season. Sophomore Jason Hernandez had a big game, scoring his season high in points with 20.

The other sophomore on the squad, Ronaldo Anguiano, had 18 for the night as he continues his impressive year. Ryker Meadows had a solid scoring night, putting up 11 for the Pirates. Green River played overall good team ball, contributing to the win.

The Pirates improve to 5-0 in region play on the season with three region games remaining. Next up, they face the Bryce Valley Mustangs (4-11) on Saturday.