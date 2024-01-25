Carbon Wrestles Against the Rabbits

The Delta Rabbits traveled to Price for a dual on Wednesday night to face the Carbon Dinos.

Starting out the wins for the Dinos was Trevor Jones with a close decision win over his opponent in the 120 weight-class, scoring three team points. In the 126 class, Paul Crespin would win by major decision, scoring four points for Carbon.

Eleke Lang received five points for his victory by technical fall in the 157 class. In the next weigh class at 165, Jonathan Jewkes would get three points, winning his match by decision. Gavin Fausett got the only win by pin at the dual for the Dinos in the 175 weight-class, scoring six points for the Blue and White. In the 190 class, JJ Ruden received the win by decision, scoring three points.

The Dinos would fall to the pesky Rabbit squad with a final team score of 48-24. Carbon has a quick turnaround as the team will hit the road on Thursday to face the Orem team in a dual.