Pirates, Panthers Meet for Rivalry Matchup *Photo Gallery*

Pinnacle hosted Green River for a rivalry game in Price on Wednesday afternoon. The matchup always provides fierce competition as the teams battle it out.

Pinnacle stuck first with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Green River fought back and tied things up with a run in the third. The Pirates were not done, however, as they plated two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the 6-1 lead.

The Panthers worked to recover, adding another run to the board in the bottom of the sixth. It was not enough, however, as the Pirates took this one 6-2.

Cristian Venzor, Raul Mendoza and Rolando Anguiano all recorded an RBI in the game for Green River. Jason Hernandez got the win for the Pirates on the mound.

For Pinnacle, Carlos Alcon recorded the lone RBI. Brody Howell, Ryker Young, Riley Davis, Joey Howell and Alcon shared the pitching duties for the Panthers.

Pinnacle (2-12, 0-9 1A South) will host again on Friday when the team welcomes Wayne (10-8, 7-4 1A South) to Price. On the other hand, Green River (3-10, 2-8 1A South) will have a week off before traveling to take on Valley (6-8, 3-7 1A South) on Sept. 20.