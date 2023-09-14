Larsen Shines at Pre-State Meet

The Spartans joined hundreds of other runners at the Pre-State Meet in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Senior Camdon Larsen once again led the team with his performance.

Out of more than 270 runners, Larsen ended the day in 10th with his time of 15:50.8. He was followed by Dillan Larsen (43rd), Jack Christiansen (46th), Mason Hurdsman (60th), Stetson Albrecht (82nd), Mason Stewart (87th), Monty Christiansen (89th), Hayden Christiansen (103rd), Jacob Erickson (108th), Chase Huggard (134th), Tayden Allen (176th), Jace Frandsen (209th) and Will Stilson (234th).

The girls’ race featured 163 runners from more than a dozen schools. Kallee Lake was the first to cross the finish line for Emery with her 84th place finish. She was followed by Melody Lake (86th) and Kylee Willis (94th).

Emery boys’ team ended the day in fifth out of 22 teams. Meanwhile, the girls did not have a complete team and did not earn an overall score.

Next up, the Spartans will travel to Price for the Carbon Invite on Sept. 20.