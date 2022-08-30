Pirates Remain in Choppy Waters

ETV News stock photo

The Pirates began the week with a voyage to Valley. Once there, the Buffalos grabbed an early 4-1 lead after two innings, but Green River did not give in. The Pirates tied the game in the top of the fourth with three runs. Unfortunately, Valley grabbed two runs in the bottom half and eight more in the fifth to beat Green River 14-4.

Ryker Meadows went 2-3 while Hoyt Hunt, Luis Hernandez and Jarrett Guerrera all went 1-2. Bridger Meadows reached base all three times, going 1-1 with a double and two walks. Meanwhile, Guerrera recorded the only RBI of the game for Green River.

Then, on Friday, Bryce Valley came to town. The Pirates kept the game close and remained in striking distance. The offense, however, struggled in this one and never got going. The Mustangs then piled on seven runs in the seventh to win 10-0. Ryker Meadow did well on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up just two earned runs.

Green River (0-6) will head to Altamont (9-3) on Tuesday before returning home to play Panguitch (13-1) on Wednesday and Piute (8-1) on Friday.