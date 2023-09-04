Pirates Stifled in Region Matchup

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

Green River had a tough contest against Panquitch, the 2022 1A State Runner Ups, on Friday afternoon. The Bobcats traveled to Green River for the region matchup.

The visitors opened up the scoring with five runs in the first inning to take an early lead. The Bobcats added two more in the second while the Pirates tried to connect.

Panquitch had its best inning in the third as the team pushed across six runs, strengthening its lead. One more Bobcat run in the fourth was all it took for the visitors to walk away with the 14-0 region win.

Up next, Green River (2-7, 1-6 1A South) will travel to take on reigning champ Piute (9-3, 4-2 1A South) on Wednesday. The region action will get underway at 3 p.m.