1st Half Dooms Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Scottie Draper

A dominate first half by Bear River put the Dinos in a hole they could not dig themselves out of on Friday night. The Bears gave fans plenty to cheer for in the non-region matchup.

Bear River wasted no time, scoring a touchdown within the first minute of play. The Bears went on to score 30 points in the first quarter, and bolstered their lead to 44 by the half.

The Dinos tried to get things moving throughout the game, but were not able to connect. Bear River went on to score 14 points in the second half to take this one 58-0.

Carbon (1-3) will now turn its attention to Emery (2-2) for the highly-anticipated Coal Bowl. The rivalry game will be set in Price this year, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.