Pirates Travel to Blue Mountain Invitational

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates made the trek to Monticello on Wednesday to compete in the Blue Mountain Invitational. The event featured seven teams from throughout Southeast Utah.

Bridjer Meadows shined for the boys, earning all 24 of the team’s points. It was a day of podium finishes as he took first in shot put, second in high jump and third in long jump. Meadows also placed in a running event as he took ninth in the 100 meter.

Jenilee Keener paved the way for the girls’ team as she earned all of the team’s 25 points. She excelled in the field events, taking first in javelin, second in discuss and third in shot put. She also earned eight place in the long jump.

At the end of the day, both teams finished fourth overall at the invite. The Pirates will now prepare for the BYU Invitational on May 5 and 6.