Carbon Baseball, Softball Named Region 12 Champs

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The Carbon High baseball and softball teams were named Region 12 Champions this week. Both teams have had stellar seasons so far despite weather challenges, changes in schedules and tough competition.

The Lady Dinos seemingly worked out any kinks in pre-season play. The team has blazed through region play with a remarkable 8-0 record. The Lady Dinos are 13-6 overall on the season.

The Dinos baseball team has been just as impressive with only one loss in region play. The team has a 10-1 region record and a 15-4 record overall.

The teams will wrap up a few more games before awaiting the RPI standings while preparing for state.