PKs Needed in Region Opener

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos began their region schedule on Thursday afternoon against the Wildcats. Kinley Cowdell got the scoring going for Carbon after she received a pass from Beverly Lancaster and put it into the net.

The 1-0 lead after halftime was short-lived, however, as Richfield quickly tied things up. While there were chances on both sides, neither team was able to end the game in regulation.

The tight battle ensued through two, 10-minute periods of extra time. When it was all said and done, however, the score was still knotted up at one. Therefore, penalty kicks were in order to determine a winner.

Carbon had scored four kicks through its first five while Richfield had scored three through four. The Wildcats needed to tie the shootout and came through with their fifth kick.

Then, in sudden death, Carbon scored first to keep the pressure on Richfield. The Wildcat kicker stepped up and missed the shot, giving the Dinos the 1-1 (6-5) win over Richfield.

On Tuesday, Carbon (6-2, 1-0) will have another difficult test at Canyon View (7-3, 1-0). The Dinos will then host Grand (4-1, 1-1) on Thursday.