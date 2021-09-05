Equal Access Playground Discussed in Helper

Valorie Thayn Marietti visited the Helper City Council on Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of an equal access playground in the city.

Marietti informed the council that she has been working with Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith to bring the playground to Castle Gate Road, where there is an existing playground that would need improvements and adjustments for this goal to be met.

They have been in communication with an individual that is willing to create some designs that will utilize the small space, giving all the opportunity to take advantage of the area regardless of their ability. Marietti explained that a piece of equipment with a ramp takes up a lot of space, though it would be her personal choice to have each piece accessible by all.

A nonprofit has been created with projects such as this in mind, with Councilwoman Goldsmith at the helm. She explained that the nonprofit is the Friends of the Helper Area and has been created in case any nearby want to take on projects such as this and need an account to store their funds as they fundraise. The nonprofit is community-based for Helper and the surrounding communities.

This equal access playground will be the first project for Friends of the Helper Area. “I am so excited about it,” said Goldsmith.

They have been working through the process of becoming a 501c3, with the last stepping stone being working with the IRS. Councilwoman Goldsmith stated that they are waiting on a letter from the IRS, but have received a lot of clearance thus far.

Ideas and questions were presented, such as a natural trail that could be accessed by all at the park, the need of a restroom close by and the cost of a hard rubber ground cover. Marietti stated that they wish to begin fundraising and have also spoken with many regarding grant opportunities.

Marietti spoke on how children learn what they see, and if they can be shown that they can all play together, it makes the community more accepting. “That is the ultimate goal,” shared Marietti.

With this is mind, striving to use funds for the area to create an equal access playground was then approved by the council.