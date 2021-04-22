Plans Begin to Solidify as International Days Draw Closer

Another meeting was hosted at the Price City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to delve further into the discussion regarding the happenings for the 2021 International Days celebration.

Boyd Marsing, Price City Councilman and International Days Chairman, stated that they have spoken extensively about COVID-19. Since the celebrations will take place both at the end of July and outdoors, it was not deemed pertinent to have a mask requirement in effect. The distribution of candy will also be allowed at the annual parade.

Turning the focus to the movies in the park, it was decided that they will be kept at Pioneer Park, where they are traditionally played. There will be one on Friday and another on Saturday during International Days. Concessions will be provided by members of the Boys and Girls Club.

It was stated that anyone that was present at the meeting could submit suggestions for which movies to choose for the screenings and ideas would be presented at the next meeting. Next, it was reported that booth vendors are slowly beginning reserve their spaces and there are still individuals being contacted. An email remainder has been sent to the traditional vendors twice thus far.

This year, those in charge will ensure that the booths are more spaced out than usual and the stage will be relocated to a more spacious area. The kids’ parade, which is hosted annually on Friday morning, is a favorite for many. The children of the community are invited to bike, scooter and stroll in the parade. A brief discussion was also had on the possibility of a cornhole tournament conducted by age groups.

Due to a number of issues, there will likely not be a carnival at International Days this year. It was stated that for the parade, there may be more categories such as family entries, nonprofit entries and more to ensure that there are even more opportunities to be recognized.

Rounding out the presentations, it was stated that all of the spots are full for entertainment, including Charlie Jenkins on Friday evening. Price City’s Anna Allen remarked that they are just waiting on one act to confirm, but the spots have filled. “We’ve got some really good music this year,” Anna shared.

The next meeting that will be hosted to hone in on International Days preparations will take place on May 11 at noon.