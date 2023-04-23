Plans Progress for All-Abilities Playground

The Friends of the Helper Area took time to speak on the all-abilities playground coming to Helper City during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday. Valorie Marietti, a representative from the Friends of the Helper Area, spoke to those in attendance.

Marietti said the playground, which has tentatively been named the Helper Express Playground, aims to create an inclusive space for children of all abilities to play together. The current plans are to renovate the existing Locust Street Playground in Helper to be more accessible to all children.

The existing playground has aging equipment and ground cover that can be hazardous for children with disabilities. The plan is to purchase all-abilities equipment and synthetic turf to serve as ground cover. Equipment will be available for those with autism, those that are visually impaired, those with restricted mobility and more. Children without disabilities will also be able to enjoy the playground.

“If we can build a playground where all of our kids can play together, they will learn acceptance,” Marietti said. She explained that children with disabilities yearn to play with their siblings and friends, and an all-abilities playground can meet each child’s needs in one space.

Work for the playground thus far has included plenty of research as the Friends of the Helper Area aim to make the space inclusive. While there are many options that could be featured in the park, funding is a concern, which is why Michelle Goldsmith has been eagerly applying for grants to help fund the playground.

Response from the community has also been overwhelmingly positive. Castleview Hospital donated $5,000 to support the playground while community members have been supporting fundraisers hosted by the Friends of the Helper Area.

One such fundraiser is upcoming in the form of an online auction. This auction will take place on the Helper Express Playground Facebook page. Community members are encouraged to follow the page on Facebook to stay updated on fundraisers and the progress of the playground.