Plans Progress for Helper Express Playground

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce shined the spotlight on the Helper Express Playground last week. Valorie Marietti took time to speak on the playground during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

While the playground is still in the planning and fundraising phase, the project has been gaining traction throughout the community. The Helper Express Playground will be all-access, meaning children of varying abilities will be able to play.

Marietti’s child Jace had Cockayne Syndrome, which limited him to a wheelchair for many years. This was a hurdle when he and his family tried to access playgrounds, as many are not wheelchair friendly.

This led to the idea of an all-access playground in Carbon County. This playground would have wheelchair-accessible ground cover and adapted playground equipment to accommodate special needs.

While this playground has garnered plenty of community support, funds are still needed. The ground cover alone costs over $100,000 while the equipment is also expensive.

However, the equipment the committee is buying will be on sale through October, so donations made now will be especially impactful. The more funds that are raised now, the more equipment that can be purchased.

Donations can be made at Washington Federal Bank to the account “Friends of the Helper Area.” Fundraisers are also being organized to gather additional funds for the project.

To conclude, Marietti announced that the community is being asked to give its input on the future location of the park. Two possibilities include Bryner Street and the Helper City Park, located next to the city pool. Community members can also give input on other locations, if desired.