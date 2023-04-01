Plans Underway for Emery County Fair and Rodeo

By Julie Johansen

Emery County is preparing for a county fair this year. The chosen dates are July 26-29 and will be headquartered in Castle Dale. The theme is “A Reunion for the Ages.”

Although plans are tentative at this time, plans include most of the previous fairs’ agenda. The activities will be coordinated with Castle Dale City Days, which will mainly be on Thursday, July 27. Thursday will also be Frontier Days and include discovering the Emery County Archives. The Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo is returning for two evenings, including Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Many fair favorites will be returning, including exhibits at the rec center, livestock exhibits, talent contests, baby contests, inflatables, and concerts, which are in the process of being planned and scheduled. Exhibit hall information can be found on emerycountychamber.com by clicking on the fair tab.

Continuing, the home run derby, cornhole, pickleball and horseshoe tournaments are being explored for inclusion in the fair activities. Of course, the favorite parade will be on Saturday morning and a special screening of the Castle Valley Pageant is planned for Thursday evening at Emery High Auditorium.

You can register your float now at www.emerycountychamber.com/parade-registration. Vendor opportunities are also available now and can be signed up online at www.emerycountychamber.com/vendors.html.

It is not too early to start preparing for the Emery County Fair, so save the date, prepare a float, and follow the Emery County Fair Facebook page for updates as they become available.