Player Taken to Hospital After On-Field Collision *Photo Gallery*

On Friday morning, several 14U teams met at the Carbon High baseball fields for the Black Diamond Tournament. It was all fun and games until a routine flyout turned ugly. A three-player collision sent one individual, Carlos Alcon, to the hospital.

Alcon plays for the Eastern Utah All-Star team and was at-bat shortly before the incident. He popped the ball toward first base and hustled down the line.

Meanwhile, the opposing pitcher and first baseman tracked the ball in the air. According to a source watching the game, the pitcher never let up and ran over both his teammate and Alcon. The first baseman secured the out, but the impact was felt through the crowd.

Alcon remained on the ground for 20-25 minutes, according to spectators, until the ambulance arrived and responders put him on a stretcher to transport hime to the hospital. Again according to a source at the game, Alcon’s leg was twitching while on the ground.

Check back with ETV News as more information is released.