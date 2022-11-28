Ponderosa Grill Serves Free Thanksgiving Dinner to Many

By Julie Johansen

For the last several years, Jim and Sarah Gordon at Ponderosa Grill have invited community members to a Thanksgiving dinner at no charge. A full Thanksgiving meal was prepared for dine-in, takeout or delivery for the entire community.

This was a great service to the Castle Valley community. Various volunteers helped make this possible by serving guests, assisting in the kitchen, delivering meals, or bussing the tables and doing the dishes.

This service was available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Many residents expressed their appreciation for such a wonderful service and gratitude for the Gordon family was abundant.