Positive Pathways Expands Services to Castle Dale

Positive Pathways opened five years ago, beginning with Sabrina Carter working solo in what is called Medication Management. This is a term that is used when an individual in psychiatry focuses on mental health while adjusting and dosing medications.

Carter prescribes, diagnoses and manages the aspects of the medications that are prescribed. About a year ago, Carter stated that she had a hard time finding someone to recommend to her patients for therapy. However, that is how Medication Management works best – when in conjunction with psychotherapy.

The therapists in this area are really busy and generally have a full client list. At times, there is a month to two waiting list for many local therapists. With this in mind, Carter had to brainstorm and made the decision to bring in her own therapist. This is how she began working with Shellee Allred for just over a year, who has been working out of the Price office and has since then been working to build her practice.

Allred is from Castle Dale and there was an interest to expand Positive Pathways there. There were a handful of patients that were traveling to Price to see Allred and the idea of expansion and therapy in a Castle Dale office made more and more sense.

The work has began, the license was received and moving into the office commenced. Soon, Allred will be seeing clients in Castle Dale anywhere from one to three days per week. Carter explained that Positive Pathways also received a grant from the office of Primary Care and Rural Health, with part of their objective being expanding services in some way. “We’re really excited about it,” said Carter.

Allred works with individuals that suffer from trauma, addiction, and personality and mood disorders. She also does couple and family counseling. Allred explained that the work done in Positive Pathways is a two-prong approach with the mental health treatment.

“I really enjoy working with people,” said Allred, who explained that there is a clear lack of mental health services and she is proud to be able to work in her native area.

Allred also stated that they have a grant that covers uninsured people or those with Medicaid. This is a way for Positive Pathways to be able to treat the under-served population. She expressed her excitement in being able to work in her county and believes that it will open up a lot of opportunities for Emery County patients.