Kessler Again Leads Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle attended the Stewart Foster Invitational on Monday against the likes of Altamont, Monticello, Wayne and Whitehorse, to name a few. Jonathan Kessler had another good showing, taking second (first in 1A) in the race. Ryker Howell came in 18th followed by Cole Barton in 21st, Evan Nunez in 23rd and Joey Howell in 28th.

The Buckaroos ran away with the boys’ meet with 25 points while Altamont took second with 53 points and Pinnacle came in third with 76 points. In the girls’ race, Madison Sasser led the charge in 17th place with her teammates Darolani Motte in 21st and Kiera Davis in 27th. Emily Roundy was the lone Pirate to run and she finished in 23rd.

Neither Pinnacle nor Green River scored in the team standings due to lack of runners. Altamont topped the girls’ race with 33 points. For full results, click boys‘ or girls‘.