Positive Pathways Expansion Celebrated

Positive Pathways, which opened in Carbon County five years ago, celebrated an expansion into Emery County with the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) on Monday morning.

The business began with Sabrina Carter, who worked solo in what is called medication management. Due to medication management working best when in conjunction with psychotherapy, Carter welcomed Shellee Allred to the team over a year ago. Until recently, Allred was working solely out of the Price office. With the expansion into Castle Dale, she now sees patients there by appointment only.

Allred explained that she graduated from USU Eastern as a therapist in 2021 and specializes in talk therapy, trauma, motivational, individual treatment, cognitive behavior, couples counseling and family therapy. Allred is supervised by Jan Thornton and can also conduct counseling via Telehealth. Following six months, the supervision from Thornton will no longer be required.

The other members of the Price office team are Zena Robinson and Angelica Apolinar, a life coach and medical technician, respectively. The hours of operation for Positive Pathways are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Castle Dale office is located on Main Street in the Southeastern Utah Title building. Appointments can be made by calling (435) 299-5003.

The ECBC welcomed the expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Those in attendance were then invited to peruse the new office, where refreshments were also served. Positive Pathways was also highlighted during the ECBC luncheon, which was hosted on Thursday afternoon, as the chamber’s business spotlight for the month of October. During the luncheon, the team spoke further on their practice and what is offered.