Potential Flooding Hazards Explained to Orangeville City Council

By Julie Johansen

Marc Stilson, Utah State Water Engineer, and Jay Mark Humphrey, Emery Water Conservancy District Manager, spoke to the Orangeville City Council at its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 13, about the potential for flooding in and around the community.

Stilson began with the statement, “Joe’s Valley Stream could be fine or it could be catastrophic.” He continued to speak about the gauges in the canyon that continue to go up. In 2011, the snowfall was at 150% of normal and now is at 212%, but the important thing is the water in that snow, which is at 23 inches. Usually, run off has begun by mid-March, but it has been slower this year, so it seems that we are running out of time for a gradual relief.

Humphrey reported that they are beginning to let water out of the reservoir in an effort to make room for the 90,000 acre feet expected. Joe’s Valley holds about 62,000 acre feet and the plan is to drop it to 15,000 so that it can hold more of the run off. When it begins to spill over the spillway, there is no control.

A flood mitigation committee recommended signage warning about flood potential be posted for all to see, individual notices to residents and a complete detail survey of the flood plain be made immediately detailing where the water would probably flow. Runoff is expected to begin around May 15 with high water around the middle of June, but of course, this is all weather dependent.

Debris in the channels can change direction and the bridge is a concern if backup occurs. If anyone sees debris that could cause problems, please notify authorities. Sand bagging is recommended for citizens in the flood plain.

The council was reminded of the city’s responsibility for the general welfare of the public and maintaining the flood plain is either dependent upon the land owners or the city. It was also noted that secondary water will be postponed this year because there is still ice on Adobe Wash Reservoir, so it will probably the last week of April before secondary water becomes available.

Other items of business to come before the council included donations to Will Stilson and Oakley Wright for Boys State, ratification of a donation to Girls State and a donation for the Emery High graduation celebration, which will be returned with a service from the senior class on May 17.

Orangeville City adopted the Emery County Emergency Plan for the city. Following a brief explanation of the Recreational Vehicle Court Policy by councilperson Carole Larsen, the policy was adopted by the council and can be reviewed at Orangeville City Hall. The code enforcement officer’s salary, job description and other responsibilities were discussed quite extensively but were tabled for further study and a separate meeting may be called for further action.

During council and department reports, it was announced that Orangeville City’s cleanup day will be Saturday, May 8. Other concerns stated building code infractions that have been red flagged for correction before construction could be continued.