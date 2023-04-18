The Rodeo Trail Stretched Last Weekend

Kashley Rhodes, Carbon Rodeo Team

By Julie Johansen

Carbon and Emery rodeo athletes had a longer travel this past weekend as the rodeo was held in Tremonton, Utah. The Bear River, Rich and Morgan clubs hosted the rodeo on Saturday.

Team members placing in the top ten and receiving points for state finals for the Emery team were Will Jeffs with an eight place in the steer wrestling as well as Megan Zunich (second), Kinlie Jensen (third), and Shaynee Fox (eighth) in breakaway. In goat tying, Kinlie and Shaynee again were in the top ten, placing second and sixth, respectively. In the shooting sports, Emery’s Ryter Ekker was second in the light rifle and Chase Hanson placed ninth in the rifle shoot.

Carbon rodeo team members also placing in the top ten in Tremonton were Kashley Rhodes, who captured first in the light rifle shoot, and Shalako Gunter, who tied for first in trap shoot. Kayson Peterson finished third in the steer wrestling while Maddison Nielson took ninth in barrels.

“The Carbon rodeo team had a great showing for their small team this weekend,” rodeo parent Kendra Rhodes said.

On April 21 and 22, the rodeo trail will lead to Spanish Fork, where the South Utah County Rodeo Team will host the rodeos both days.