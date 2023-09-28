Price American Legion Baseball Thanks Sponsors

The Price American Legion Post #3 baseball team has extended their appreciation toward their sponsors for this season.

Their roster was Carlos Austin Alcon, Ezekiel Octave Anglesey, Aidan Cowley, Ashdyn Dale Densley, Ember Shea Densley (Andrews), Jaron Jayce Dixon, Domonick Michael Elmore (Huitt), Domonick (Byrge) Huitt, Kaiden Elis Krauss, Todd John A. McFarland, Manuel Gumerciendo Palacios, Logan Fredrick Sanchez, Brayden Scott Sanderson and Cameron Drake Sanderson.

“Thanks to those who were determined to help the Raptor Baseball Team,” shared Willie Ellington, Scott Sanderson and the Price players.