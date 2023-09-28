Local 4-H Member Represents at Heber Horse Show

By Kobi Prettyman

USU extension hosted their annual state 4-H horse show September 22-23 in Heber City. Local 4H Horse club member Izybella Prettyman participated along with over 90 members in the intermediate age group.

Prettyman represent the Carbon County Club well, placing third in poles, fourth in Quadrangle, 10th in overall speed, 17th in overall judged events and eighth in overall show. The 4-H horse program focuses on education and knowledge, horsemanship basics, judged events and speed events.

The local club welcomes new members throughout the year. Contact the local extension office at (435) 636-3233 for more information.