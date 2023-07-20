Price City Announces International Days Parade 2023 Grand Marshal

Price City Press Release

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen “Fitz” was born in Dragerton, Utah, 57 years ago and grew up in nearby Columbia. After graduating from East Carbon High School, he joined the United States Army to pay for college.

Shortly after finishing his studies at the University of Utah, he joined the Salt Lake County Fire Department, which later became the Unified Fire Authority. Fitz worked in the fire service in Salt Lake County for 28 years and couldn’t wait to move back to Carbon County to retire (not words he thought he’d ever say!).

During his time in Salt Lake County, he also volunteered for 30 years, serving on committees and project work for various groups that protected poor and homeless communities.

While preparing to move to Price, the Price City Fire Chief position opened, and he couldn’t help but apply. He was hired enthusiastically. Fitz has now worked in the fire service for 32 years with four of those years for Price City.

His deep love and devotion to the career he chose is obvious to all who meet him and has never regretted his decision to work in public safety. Fitz has now served as a paramedic, captain, media contact, K9 handler for FEMA and a photographer, as well as other duties.

Upon hearing the news of his community nomination, and that the committee voted for him to receive this recognition, he was humbled, honored, and showed the humor is well known for. He had this to say:

“The longer I lived in Salt Lake County, the more I wanted to move out of the city and back to the life and place I missed more than I thought I ever would, Carbon County. I am proud to be a Price resident and a member of this grand community. The landscape and history was almost lost on me as a young person but not now. I love to explore every dirt road or trail that we have. My dear wife Francie is my backroad adventure partner along with our almost well-behaved dogs. We are finally home, and I challenge the notion that you can’t go home again, you really can. We shall never leave.”