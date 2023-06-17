Price City Appoints New Treasurer

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening, the council entertained the appointment, introduction and swearing in of the new City Treasurer, Carolyn Marsing.

To begin, Mayor Mike Kourianos turned the time over to Judge Jon Carpenter to conduct the swearing in ceremony. During the ceremony, Marsing swore to support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Utah. Marsing then swore that she would discharge the duties of her office with fidelity.

Following the oath, Marsing signed the official documentation in front of the council and crowd. Mayor Kourianos took that time to express his appreciation of Judge Carpenter for taking time out of his busy schedule to be there and support the council and city employees.

With that, the council then approved the official appointment of Marsing as the Treasurer.