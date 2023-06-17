SureStay PLUS Hotel Named Carbon County Chamber Business Spotlight

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s (CCCC) June luncheon, which was hosted at Washington Park and catered by Gettin’ Our Smoke On, the SureStay PLUS Hotel by Best Western was presented as a business spotlight.

Steve Henderson, CEO of the Henderson 500 Management Development Company, was joined by his son-in-law Andrew to speak about the updated hotel experience. Henderson’s development company runs the hotel and he explained that in the past, they built three hotels from the ground up throughout Utah, though this is the first experience buying an existing hotel.

They purchased the Ramada in Price and are currently working on remodeling it. Henderson stated that 88 of the rooms will be completely gutted with all new carpet, paint, lighting and furniture. There are also rooms that will have replaced lampshades, window coverings, beddings and the like.

Once the remodel and improvements are completed, Henderson shared that they will be hosting an open house. With that, he handed the microphone to his son-in-law, who is overseeing the adjustments to the bar and restaurant, working with manager Mandy Cripps. Andrew stated that there are exciting things going on in the bar and restaurant and that he and Cripps put a lot of time into the menu.

Some new items coming to the menu include hand-cut steaks and a new cut of meat that will bring the delicious flavorings on Brazilian barbecue to the steakhouse. The restaurant will be receiving a smoker as well and will have those options. Finally, Andrew shared that the patio is open during lunch and invited all out to enjoy a meal.

The hotel and steakhouse are located at 838 Westwood Boulevard in Price. The hotel can be contacted at (435) 637-8880 while the steakhouse can be contacted at (435) 637-5627.