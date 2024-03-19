Price City Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 42nd Annual Parade

Price’s Main Street was flooded in green in celebration of Price City’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday afternoon.

This year’s parade reached a new record for the highest number of registered floats. It consisted of over 50 floats from local businesses and organizations that were decorated in green with shamrocks, leprechauns, pots of gold and rainbows. As always, the parade was a huge hit in the community, bringing in a massive crowd that stretched from 600 East to 100 West.

Each year, Price City Council chooses a handful of the parade’s participants to be recognized for their well-decorated floats. This year, the best use of theme went to Four Corners Behavioral Health and C.A.R.E Coalition, while the award for most beautiful went to Castle Country Athletics. Sunshine Day Care Center’s float was awarded the funniest award.

The Mayor’s Choice award went to Intermountain Electronics and Tolley Toddlers, while the Chairman’s Choice award went to the Taylor Family.

During the parade, the spectators were asked to text Price City to nominate their choice for the Viewer’s Choice award. North Eastern Services secured the top spot as the crowd’s favorite.

Price City Event Coordinator Megan Marshall wished to thank all the businesses and organizations that made this year’s parade possible. They included Price City, JN Auto, Blue Diamond/AutoFarm Price Auto Group, Carl Potter and Mark from Pro Sound, Castle Valley Awards, Sign Edge, Peczuh Printing, Carbon Print and Design, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Castle Country Radio, ETV News, the Elks Club, AJB Broadcasting, Mitchell Funeral Home, The Rusty Fork, the Price City Police Department and Price City Street’s Department.

Marshall also extended a special thanks to the volunteer announcers Dave Hocanson, Nancy Elkins, Dana and Anabella Alcon, Kyle Heffernan, Karen Bedont and Amy Gluesing. The behind the scene volunteers were also recognized for their efforts, which would include Price City Council members, Megan Marshall, Jason Marshall, Johnathon Marshall, Kalli Sherman, Addison Marshall, Melanie Archibeque, Samantha McLean and Jamie Swank.

Lastly, Marshall would like to thank all of the participants that made this year’s parade the biggest in history.