Dinos Look Impressive in Pine View Tournament

The Carbon baseball team traveled to participate in the Pine View tournament hosted in St. George over the weekend.

In their first game, they faced the Murray Spartans. The Dinos had a massive inning in the top of the fifth, scoring nine runs. Murray was putting up consistent runs on their side, but couldn’t overcome the deficit, giving the Dinos the win 11-5.

Michael Vigil had a triple in the game, along with an RBI and three runs scored. Maizen Pritchard had three RBIs for his team and a run scored. Jace Barlow hit the ball well, with two doubles and two RBIs. Peyton Molinar, Tyrus Madsen, Stockton Kennedy and Logan Bennett all had an RBI, giving the Dinos the first win of the tournament.

Next up, they faced the Highland Rams. Carbon was up by two and in the bottom of the fourth, the Dinos rallied and put up four runs, eventually getting another win, 8-2.

Diego Vega had a triple in the game, as well as a double and three RBIs. Kanon Childs also had a triple that brought in a couple RBIs. Madsen would also bring in two RBIs and would touch home plate three times for the Dinos. Kennedy had a nice game on the mound, pitching all seven, allowing two hits and two runs. He would end the game with six strikeouts.

Game three brought on the Idaho Falls Tigers. Carbon came out with three runs in the top of one, four more in the third inning and five runs scored in the top of the fifth. The Dinos would win this one as well in only five innings, 12-2.

Cameron Vasquez had a couple doubles in the game, bringing in an RBI and scoring two runs. Prichard also had a double, RBI and a run. Madsen also had a double in the game, and his bat would bring home four of his teammates for four RBIs. Molinar finished with a couple RBIs as well as Rydge Butler bringing in one. Jaxon Ingram was solid on the mound, pitching nearly the entire game, allowing three hit and two runs. Ingram would finish with six strikeouts.

The final game brought on the home town team, Pine View Panthers. The Panthers came out on fire, scoring five runs in the top of the first and four more in the second. The Panther pitching duo would hold the Dinos to just two hits with no runs scored, eventually bringing on the mercy rule, 10-0.

Carbon still had a fantastic showing at the tournament, winning three of the four games against some solid competition. The fellas will be back at it Tuesday as they face the Delta Rabbits in a region matchup in Delta. Following that, the Rabbits head to Carbon the next day for a back-to-back on Wednesday.