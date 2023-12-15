Price City Council Introduces New Fire Chief

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Dec. 13, the Price City Fire Department garnered a bit of focus.

First, during the public comment period, David Jelin spoke. He stated that in honor of the previous fire chief, Fitzgerald Petersen, who passed away due to cancer in the beginning of December, his wife made the decision to donate money to the Sub for Santa program ran through the fire department.

Jelin continued by stating that he also wished to donate another check to the first responders that could go toward anything needed to help the good fight continue, such as equipment.

Following this, an introduction of the new fire chief, David Johnson, took place. This was a brief introduction hosted primarily to inform the community that there is a new chief that the council wished to introduce Johnson to the public. Mayor Mike Kourianos explained that the oath of office ceremony for Johnson will take place at a later meeting.