Emery Wrestling Succumbs to Canyon View

By Julie Johansen

Following an impressive 49-12 win by the junior varsity wrestling squad, Emery’s varsity wrestlers struggled in a 41-30 loss to Canyon View on Thursday. The squad started with an inevitable 12-point deficit due to two empty weight classes, which gave Canyon View two forfeit wins.

Spartans wrestlers winning by fall included Monty Christiansen at 120 pounds, Ryan Collard at 132 pounds, Tayden Allan at 150 pounds and heavy weight Easton Thornley. Dixon Peacock (126 pounds) received a tech fall.

The Emery Spartans will now compete at the Christmas Clash at the REAL Salt Lake Stadium on Dec. 15 and 16. Then, on Dec. 19, they will travel to Richfield High School for a duel meet.