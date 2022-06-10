Price City Kicks Off Culture Connection

The Price City Peace Gardens were packed with lawn chairs on Thursday evening for the first live music event for Price City’s 2022 Culture Connection season.

Opening the show was Variant X, a rock cover band that is led by Brian Sherman. The band covered material from AC/DC to Slash and the Coconspirators to Tesla and Foreigner.

Later into the night, Folium took the stage, playing music off their latest album, “Oxeye,” along with many timeless classics.

Culture Connection will continue next Thursday, June 16, at the Price City Peace Gardens with a performance by a new local band called Wedge at 7 p.m. The five-member band enjoys recreating magic of old songs spanning the 50’s big band music to 70’s R&B.

