Megan Marshall Given Price City Service Award

Price City volunteer Megan Marshall was recognized with a service award for her ongoing coordination and support of Price City at the council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Marshall has volunteered as an event coordinator for Price City for 10 years, including events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the International Days Parade. Around the time of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Marshall approached Price City Council Member Layne Miller with an idea to host a Renaissance Fair the first week of May. With only a couple months to prepare, Marshall spearheaded the first annual Renaissance Fair that took place at Price City Peace Gardens.

“Not only did she pull it off, she pulled it off in a fashion that I just can’t believe,” said councilman Miller.

With a start-up fund of only $1,000 donated by the council, Marshall got to work. She applied for a grant from the Carbon County Office of Tourism, which she was later awarded, for out-of-the area adverting. This included digital billboards in high traffic areas on the Wasatch Front, ads on IHeartRadio, boosted social media posts targeted in the Wasatch Front area along with the Grand Junction, Colorado area and print marketing items placed throughout the state.

“Thank you for your faith in me,” said Marshall. “I couldn’t have pulled it off in the short time that we had without my very strong support system.”

Marshall’s support system consisted of the event committee, including Jason Marshall, Steven and Susan Kerr, James Huff, Clinton and Kimberlee Broadhead, Michael and Kat Clark, Tracilynn Landreth Angelsey, Troy Sweeten, Melanie Archibeque and Ben Jones as the event announcer.

Marshall also extended her appreciation to the council for its support along with the city employees who went above and beyond to maintain the park, close the streets and operate the sound equipment.

“What makes a good leader is pulling people together and helping them see your vision, and that’s what you do with any event or assignment that you’re given,” said Price City Mayor Michael Kourianos on behalf of the council. “We appreciate it.”

The 2023 Renaissance Fair has already been slated for the first weekend in May and will include the Salt Lake City Crusaders as well as fire performers.